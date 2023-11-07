Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $9.74 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 40.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $595.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $570.89 and a 200-day moving average of $496.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,916 shares of company stock worth $20,972,040,272. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

