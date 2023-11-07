iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

