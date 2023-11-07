International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.33. 200,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

