Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 634 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 50.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Xylem by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

