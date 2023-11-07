Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $66.28, but opened at $71.77. Cabot shares last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 41,037 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

