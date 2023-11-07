JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $13.23. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 124,652 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JELD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

About JELD-WEN



JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

