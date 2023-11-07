Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,275.36.

Booking Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,971.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,797.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,009.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,866.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 826.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

