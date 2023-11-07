Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

