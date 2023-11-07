RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

