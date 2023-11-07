13,083 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $15,965,500,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.
In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
