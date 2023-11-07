Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $220,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

