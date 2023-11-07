GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 205.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.70. 37,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,419. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.63. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

