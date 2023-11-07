GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,344 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,938,000 after buying an additional 168,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. 36,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,695. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

