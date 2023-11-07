Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $36.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000.

VUG opened at $281.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

