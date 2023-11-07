Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Baidu accounts for 0.6% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,720,000 after buying an additional 265,345 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,052,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,095,000 after buying an additional 259,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,134,000 after buying an additional 947,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. 325,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
