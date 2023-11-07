CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. 53,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $499,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,421 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.