Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,460. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPH

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,318 shares of company stock worth $5,555,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.