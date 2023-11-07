Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 0.0 %

OLK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 56,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Olink Holding AB (publ)

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,021,000 after buying an additional 1,905,330 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 439,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 363,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2,904.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 346,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,109,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after buying an additional 160,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.