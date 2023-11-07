Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.05. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $138.55 and a one year high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

