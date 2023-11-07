Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $49,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. 602,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

