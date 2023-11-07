Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $229.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.87 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.01.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

