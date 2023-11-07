Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.16 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $400.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $320.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

