Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 921,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 291,737 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 37,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 322,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,320. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

