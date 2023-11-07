GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $43.67. 1,292,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.