DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Holdings Cut by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,753 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund comprises about 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 58.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after buying an additional 806,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after buying an additional 172,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 168,315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 81.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 161,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 125,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

