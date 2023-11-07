Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.