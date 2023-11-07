GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after buying an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after buying an additional 1,474,151 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.88. 112,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,110. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

