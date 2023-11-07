Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Ameresco Trading Down 24.2 %

NYSE:AMRC opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221 in the last 90 days. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ameresco by 126.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

