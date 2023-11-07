Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,989.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

