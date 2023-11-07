Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,500 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 0.4% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.69. 84,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average of $247.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

