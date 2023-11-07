Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Lennar makes up 2.2% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day moving average of $116.60. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.41.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

