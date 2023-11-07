Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.68. 81,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

