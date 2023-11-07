Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PIO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.