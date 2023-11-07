Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 82.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:AGAE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,232. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGAE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
