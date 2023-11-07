Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. 143,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.36.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

