Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.0% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.14. 161,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.81. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

