Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,990,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 161,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF alerts:

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SAMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 4,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $65.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks that seeks to outperform the broader market by providing exposure to multiple macro-thematic market trends. SAMT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.