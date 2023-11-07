Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases 145,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for 4.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Alcoa worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 798,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

