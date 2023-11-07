Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 804,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

