Biechele Royce Advisors Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 21,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

