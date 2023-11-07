RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 367 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.