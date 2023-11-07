RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.3 %

URI opened at $432.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.65. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.37 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.