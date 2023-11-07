Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Lifted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,304,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,807 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

