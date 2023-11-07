Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 18.3% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $369.21 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.45.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

