Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

