Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

AXSM opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $91.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Insider Activity

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

