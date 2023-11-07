Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.5 %

BX opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.99. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

