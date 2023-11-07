Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $380,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $386.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $315.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $362.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $208,638,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

