Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $441,478,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $136,832,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 81,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,969. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
