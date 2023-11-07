Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

BMY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. 4,065,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,073. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

